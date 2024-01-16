Truist Financial Raises Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Price Target to $72.00

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.67% from the company’s current price.

REG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point upgraded Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.86.

Shares of NASDAQ REG traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.34. The stock had a trading volume of 772,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,043. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.71. Regency Centers has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $68.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 6.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,378,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,832,000 after buying an additional 1,645,784 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Regency Centers by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,807,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,448,000 after purchasing an additional 660,801 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth $1,011,208,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Regency Centers by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,927,000 after purchasing an additional 890,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Regency Centers by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,330,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,697,000 after purchasing an additional 90,051 shares in the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

