Truist Financial Raises Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target to $140.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.64% from the stock’s current price.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Datadog from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.03.

NASDAQ:DDOG traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,794,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,447,013. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.50. The company has a market capitalization of $40.12 billion, a PE ratio of -1,021.00, a PEG ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 1.18. Datadog has a twelve month low of $62.60 and a twelve month high of $124.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $547.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.30 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total value of $15,262,768.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 247,328 shares in the company, valued at $29,699,146.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total transaction of $814,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 260,617 shares in the company, valued at $21,216,829.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total transaction of $15,262,768.40. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 247,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,699,146.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 701,983 shares of company stock worth $82,194,265. Company insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Datadog by 25.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the first quarter worth approximately $2,494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 9.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Datadog by 11.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,137,000 after buying an additional 14,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Datadog by 20.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

