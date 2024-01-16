Truist Financial Lowers Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) to Hold

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $143.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $130.00. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SUI. Bank of America cut shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $125.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Sun Communities from $129.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Sun Communities from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.55.

NYSE SUI opened at $134.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Sun Communities has a 1-year low of $102.74 and a 1-year high of $163.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 73.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.81.

In related news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 2,000 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.99, for a total transaction of $257,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,628,915.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUI. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sun Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $401,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 12.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 21.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Sun Communities in the first quarter worth approximately $385,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

