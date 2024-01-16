Truist Financial Lowers Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Price Target to $35.00

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CHCT. Evercore ISI downgraded Community Healthcare Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Community Healthcare Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Community Healthcare Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Shares of NYSE CHCT traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,429. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.20. Community Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $43.88. The firm has a market cap of $715.30 million, a P/E ratio of 120.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.52). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $28.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 134.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 714,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,565,000 after acquiring an additional 409,213 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 104.0% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 434,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,556,000 after purchasing an additional 221,499 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,862,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,550,000 after purchasing an additional 217,326 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,598,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 11.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,412,000 after acquiring an additional 156,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $1.05 billion in 191 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and one property classified as held for sale).

