Truist Financial Increases Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Price Target to $70.00

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $62.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.07.

Agree Realty Trading Down 1.0 %

Insider Transactions at Agree Realty

Agree Realty stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.23. The company had a trading volume of 261,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,014. Agree Realty has a 1-year low of $52.69 and a 1-year high of $75.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.57.

In other Agree Realty news, Chairman Richard Agree acquired 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.57 per share, with a total value of $656,985.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 119,855 shares in the company, valued at $7,499,327.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Joey Agree bought 1,350 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.47 per share, with a total value of $78,934.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,427,637.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard Agree bought 10,500 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.57 per share, with a total value of $656,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 119,855 shares in the company, valued at $7,499,327.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 26,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,629. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Agree Realty

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 7,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Agree Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Agree Realty by 117.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

