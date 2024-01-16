Triumph Capital Management Takes $232,000 Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MELI. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 4.3% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,389,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,569,545,000 after purchasing an additional 262,306 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,233,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,721,000 after purchasing an additional 28,095 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 6,564.6% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 665,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,508,000 after purchasing an additional 655,208 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 474,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,841,000 after purchasing an additional 111,751 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 5.9% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 387,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,164,000 after purchasing an additional 21,454 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MELI shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. StockNews.com downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,752.50.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded up $21.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,680.54. 102,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,567. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,550.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,363.63. The company has a market cap of $84.97 billion, a PE ratio of 84.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,040.47 and a 12-month high of $1,681.90.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 44.56% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.3 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.