Triumph Capital Management Sells 13,020 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Triumph Capital Management reduced its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 13,020 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 108.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on PYPL shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.26.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.23. 4,483,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,434,559. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

