Triumph Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Triumph Capital Management raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $3.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $459.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $114.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.51. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $449.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $444.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.2 EPS for the current year.

LMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $495.23.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

