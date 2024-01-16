Triumph Capital Management Purchases Shares of 4,828 Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 174.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth $1,112,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth $202,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth about $457,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth about $511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total value of $7,539,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,094,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,949,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total value of $7,539,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,094,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,949,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $6,359,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,660,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,500 shares of company stock valued at $15,620,100 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Trading Down 0.5 %

APO traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,629. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $53.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.65. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.16 and a twelve month high of $97.27.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.09). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.03 million. On average, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer downgraded Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their target price on Apollo Global Management from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Apollo Global Management

About Apollo Global Management

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.