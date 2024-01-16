Triumph Capital Management Invests $214,000 in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 12,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RYLD. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 166.6% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 374.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter.
Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of RYLD traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $16.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,012. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $15.85 and a twelve month high of $19.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.66 and a 200-day moving average of $17.14.
Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Company Profile
