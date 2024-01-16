Triumph Capital Management Increases Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Triumph Capital Management lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 179.6% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $900,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,164,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LHX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.73.

View Our Latest Analysis on L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

LHX traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $206.08. 110,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,501. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.25 and a 12-month high of $219.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $198.63 and a 200 day moving average of $187.69. The firm has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.61%.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

See Also

