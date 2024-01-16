Triumph Capital Management Increases Holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Triumph Capital Management lifted its position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) by 30.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 6.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of StoneCo by 22.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of StoneCo by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of StoneCo by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of StoneCo by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneCo alerts:

StoneCo Price Performance

StoneCo stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,837,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,079,174. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 2.44. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12-month low of $8.09 and a 12-month high of $18.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $643.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.25 million. StoneCo had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 8.85%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STNE shares. Barclays upped their target price on StoneCo from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on StoneCo from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on StoneCo from $13.70 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, StoneCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.42.

Get Our Latest Research Report on StoneCo

StoneCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.