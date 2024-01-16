Triumph Capital Management Has $256,000 Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 17.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.4% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $2,961,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 363.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 616,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,801,000 after acquiring an additional 483,760 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 118,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Barclays cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.07.

Shares of CAG stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 546,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,491,027. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.16 and a fifty-two week high of $40.31. The company has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.44.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 67.96%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

