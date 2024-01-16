Triumph Capital Management Grows Holdings in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSEC. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 57,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 5,318 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $307,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 11,679 shares in the last quarter. Sunesis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 30,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

Prospect Capital Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of PSEC stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $6.02. 392,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,558,833. Prospect Capital Co. has a one year low of $5.03 and a one year high of $7.70. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.10 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.88 and a 200-day moving average of $6.01.

Prospect Capital Dividend Announcement

Prospect Capital ( NASDAQ:PSEC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $202.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.16 million. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 10.27%. Analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 29th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.96%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 654.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Insider Activity at Prospect Capital

In other news, COO M Grier Eliasek purchased 15,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $90,562.50. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,556,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,947,747.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Dask Kristin Lea Van bought 5,000 shares of Prospect Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $28,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO M Grier Eliasek acquired 15,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $90,562.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 1,556,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,947,747.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 30,750 shares of company stock valued at $175,363. 27.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

