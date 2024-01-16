Triumph Capital Management Buys 461 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Triumph Capital Management increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 34.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $227.95. 137,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,986. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $222.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.74. The stock has a market cap of $56.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $234.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

