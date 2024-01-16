Triumph Capital Management Acquires 1,940 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 137.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXR. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 206.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 8,542 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after buying an additional 12,103 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after buying an additional 10,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 39,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after buying an additional 8,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Extra Space Storage

In related news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 10,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total transaction of $1,393,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,344 shares in the company, valued at $11,472,166.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $118.21 per share, with a total value of $496,482.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,700,091.21. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Saffire sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total value of $1,393,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,344 shares in the company, valued at $11,472,166.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Extra Space Storage Stock Down 1.1 %

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE EXR traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.62. 144,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,201,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.19 and a 52 week high of $170.30. The company has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 119.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXR. Wells Fargo & Company raised Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet raised Extra Space Storage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.50.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

