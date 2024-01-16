Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) is WT Asset Management Ltd’s 10th Largest Position

WT Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,197,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,943 shares during the period. Trip.com Group accounts for approximately 4.7% of WT Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. WT Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.19% of Trip.com Group worth $41,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 183.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,816,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,300 shares during the period. XY Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 18.1% during the second quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 217,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,599,000 after acquiring an additional 33,265 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 22.4% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 301,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,567,000 after acquiring an additional 55,169 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the second quarter worth about $7,647,000. Finally, ThornTree Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 46.9% during the second quarter. ThornTree Capital Partners LP now owns 799,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,966,000 after acquiring an additional 255,255 shares during the period. 38.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TCOM shares. Nomura lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Nomura Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.10.

Shares of Trip.com Group stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,177,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,680,145. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Trip.com Group Limited has a one year low of $30.70 and a one year high of $43.59. The stock has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.60.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 7.95%. As a group, analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

