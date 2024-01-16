Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Shares Down 5.9%

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.94 and last traded at $8.97. 237,642 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,477,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on TVTX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup upgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $19.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.85.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Down 4.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.77 and its 200 day moving average is $10.64.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $37.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.01 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 208.22% and a negative net margin of 41.52%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TVTX. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 57.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 7.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 0.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 4.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 21.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and delivering therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its approved products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication is designed to target two critical pathways (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II) in the disease progression of IgA; and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the prevention of cystine (kidney) stone formation in patients with severe homozygous cystinuria.

