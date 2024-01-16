TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

In other news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total transaction of $964,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 514,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,072,765.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total value of $964,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,072,765.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Miriam Provost sold 4,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $309,562.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,882. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 44,122 shares of company stock worth $3,131,812 over the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 25.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TMDX opened at $81.45 on Tuesday. TransMedics Group has a 52 week low of $36.42 and a 52 week high of $99.63. The company has a quick ratio of 10.13, a current ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.05 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.56.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $66.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.05 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransMedics Group will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

