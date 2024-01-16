TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $950.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,044.00 to $1,158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $975.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of TransDigm Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,005.86.

TransDigm Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of TDG opened at $1,032.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $984.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $909.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.90, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.44. TransDigm Group has a 1-year low of $659.59 and a 1-year high of $1,033.81.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.10 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 19.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.74 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 30.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $35.00 per share. This is a boost from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 38,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.05, for a total transaction of $39,447,888.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,872,297.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $994.84, for a total transaction of $2,984,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,581,424. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 38,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.05, for a total transaction of $39,447,888.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,872,297.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,030 shares of company stock valued at $146,732,272. Corporate insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransDigm Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 1,947.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,391,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,859,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225,771 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 567.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $677,860,000 after acquiring an additional 644,578 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 818,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $603,465,000 after acquiring an additional 459,787 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,206,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,973,326,000 after acquiring an additional 335,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth about $180,823,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

