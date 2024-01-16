TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TAC. TheStreet raised TransAlta from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. TD Securities initiated coverage on TransAlta in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, TransAlta presently has an average rating of Buy.

Get TransAlta alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TransAlta

TransAlta Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:TAC opened at $7.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.83. TransAlta has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $10.40.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.57. TransAlta had a return on equity of 39.38% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $758.14 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that TransAlta will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

TransAlta Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0437 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. TransAlta’s payout ratio is presently 10.13%.

Institutional Trading of TransAlta

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of TransAlta by 0.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 398,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of TransAlta by 18.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of TransAlta by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of TransAlta by 7.2% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 33,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of TransAlta by 25.7% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransAlta

(Get Free Report)

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.