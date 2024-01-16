Tranquility Partners LLC Sells 271 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Tranquility Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,186,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet cut shares of RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on shares of RTX in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.06.

RTX Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $86.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $108.84.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

