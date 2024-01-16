Tranquility Partners LLC Has $5.25 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,403 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 2.2% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 97,436.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,029,274,230 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $494,710,366,000 after buying an additional 1,028,218,963 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 100,076.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,823,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,268,753,000 after buying an additional 11,812,017 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $5,210,004,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 776.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,248,409 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $177,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877,983 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,372,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,538 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $520.21 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $445.68 and a 1 year high of $554.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $536.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $514.04.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The firm had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.54%.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at $349,788,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $596.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $520.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.