Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Given Underweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $195.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 12.78% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on TSCO. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.75.
Tractor Supply Stock Up 0.9 %
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 55.43%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tractor Supply
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.1% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Tractor Supply Company Profile
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
See Also
