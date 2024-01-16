Tower View Wealth Management LLC Sells 31 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Tower View Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up about 3.1% of Tower View Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Tower View Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 98,818.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,922,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,451,792,000 after purchasing an additional 15,906,784 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 104,373.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,380,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,801 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $1,326,177,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 193.0% during the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 936,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,493,000 after purchasing an additional 616,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,962,085,000 after purchasing an additional 554,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of DE traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $388.67. 282,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,114,525. The firm has a market cap of $108.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $380.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $394.80. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $345.55 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 28.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Melius lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.69.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

