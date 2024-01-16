Tower View Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1,553.8% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 79.5% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America cut their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.29.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ remained flat at $73.12 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 956,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,674,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $99.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.57. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 50.75%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

