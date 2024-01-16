Tower View Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,967 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,168 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for 2.7% of Tower View Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Tower View Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,253 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,701 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,206,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,975 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of UNP stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $237.54. The stock had a trading volume of 449,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,490. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $231.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.50. The company has a market cap of $144.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $246.99.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNP. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $282.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

