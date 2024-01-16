Tower View Wealth Management LLC Has $480,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,621,000 after acquiring an additional 8,458 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 238.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,306,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% in the second quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 26.2% in the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $437.61. 1,747,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,454,195. The company has a market cap of $350.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.76 and a 1-year high of $439.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $424.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $411.40.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

