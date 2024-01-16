Tower View Wealth Management LLC Has $3.08 Million Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Carrier Global comprises approximately 2.2% of Tower View Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Tower View Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $3,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 205.1% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Price Performance

NYSE:CARR traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.76. The stock had a trading volume of 567,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,730,124. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $40.28 and a 12 month high of $60.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.14.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,214,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carrier Global

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.