Tower View Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4,664.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,108 shares during the period. Tower View Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.8% during the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 55,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 865,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,580,000 after acquiring an additional 432,044 shares during the period. Semus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the third quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.4% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

NEE traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $60.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,935,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,165,455. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.52. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $86.47.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on NEE. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Citigroup began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.14.

Read Our Latest Report on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.