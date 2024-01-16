Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Short Interest Up 20.3% in December

Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the December 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Total Energy Services Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TOTZF opened at $6.03 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.81 and a 200-day moving average of $6.52. Total Energy Services has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $7.84.
Total Energy Services Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Total Energy Services
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Lucid a high risk EV penny stock
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Lululemon stock falls on raised guidance
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Salesforce just flashed a big bright buy signal
Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.