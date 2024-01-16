Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Short Interest Up 20.3% in December

Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the December 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Total Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOTZF opened at $6.03 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.81 and a 200-day moving average of $6.52. Total Energy Services has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $7.84.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

