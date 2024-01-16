TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Short Interest Update

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 596,200 shares, a decrease of 10.7% from the December 15th total of 667,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 269,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

TopBuild Stock Performance

BLD stock traded down $1.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $364.16. The company had a trading volume of 102,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,813. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.68. TopBuild has a twelve month low of $180.01 and a twelve month high of $382.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.82.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TopBuild will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BLD shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $365.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on TopBuild from $369.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TopBuild from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $312.00 to $387.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded TopBuild from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $308.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TopBuild currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,500 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total transaction of $1,332,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,523,066.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total transaction of $1,332,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,523,066.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $374,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,967,602.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $2,643,240 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TopBuild

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 37.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in TopBuild by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in TopBuild by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 0.5% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 14,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Featured Articles

