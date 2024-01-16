TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Now Covered by TD Cowen

TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TKO. Benchmark began coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of TKO Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $108.33.

Get TKO Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TKO

TKO Group Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of NYSE TKO opened at $77.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.43. TKO Group has a 12-month low of $72.33 and a 12-month high of $106.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 59.78 and a beta of 1.08.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.26. TKO Group had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $449.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TKO Group will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at TKO Group

In related news, Director Steven R. Koonin acquired 1,253 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,989.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,927.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven R. Koonin acquired 1,253 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,989.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,927.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ariel Emanuel bought 12,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.80 per share, with a total value of $999,973.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,973.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindsell Train Ltd acquired a new stake in TKO Group in the third quarter valued at $495,949,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in TKO Group during the third quarter valued at $419,731,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of TKO Group during the third quarter worth about $320,964,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of TKO Group during the third quarter worth about $136,131,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of TKO Group during the third quarter worth about $118,378,000. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TKO Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.