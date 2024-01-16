Tilson Financial Group Inc. Invests $8.47 Million in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Tilson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 179,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,466,000. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for approximately 6.7% of Tilson Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Tilson Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 966,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,832,000 after buying an additional 78,978 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 293.4% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 33,294 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 101,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,546. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.67 and a 12-month high of $48.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.33.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

