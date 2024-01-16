Tilson Financial Group Inc. Invests $705,000 in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Tilson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after purchasing an additional 756,247,802 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 14,288.8% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 19,395,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,492,000 after buying an additional 19,260,727 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $761,205,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 3,360,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,033 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement Fund of the City of Fort Worth bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,294,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.76. 962,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,487,050. The company has a market cap of $104.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.64. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $130.89 and a 52 week high of $150.72.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

