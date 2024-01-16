Tilson Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 20,790 iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Tilson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,198,000. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Tilson Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,727,195,000 after buying an additional 135,856,748 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,869,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,345,000 after purchasing an additional 819,001 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,485,000 after buying an additional 663,252 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 22,055.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 460,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,282,000 after purchasing an additional 458,758 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $50,632,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $0.79 on Tuesday, hitting $172.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,995. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.28. The company has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.56 and a 12 month high of $175.32.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

