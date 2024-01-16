Tigress Financial Reaffirms Buy Rating for Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI)

Tigress Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $27.25 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.56.

NYSE ACI opened at $22.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.25. Albertsons Companies has a 12 month low of $19.14 and a 12 month high of $23.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $18.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 83.38% and a net margin of 1.71%. Albertsons Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Albertsons Companies will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACI. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 107,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 37,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

