The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Short Interest Up 19.4% in December

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,430,000 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the December 15th total of 22,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Walt Disney Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE DIS traded up $1.98 on Tuesday, reaching $92.33. The company had a trading volume of 9,655,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,187,001. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $118.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.68 and its 200-day moving average is $87.16.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.44%.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at $167,694.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walt Disney

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 5,321 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Richelieu Gestion SA grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Richelieu Gestion SA now owns 48,424 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 14,090 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 9,228 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.40.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

