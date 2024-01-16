The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by Byrne Asset Management LLC

Byrne Asset Management LLC cut its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 41.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,229 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 206.7% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TD shares. Scotiabank cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. CIBC lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.60.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of TD traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.20. 671,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,133,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $107.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.31. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $54.69 and a twelve month high of $70.67.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.04). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.7506 dividend. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.19%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.