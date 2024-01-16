The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) is Genus Capital Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Genus Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 393,485 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank comprises about 3.7% of Genus Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Genus Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $23,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 206.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. 51.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

TD stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.61. 2,372,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,315,206. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $54.69 and a 1-year high of $70.67. The firm has a market cap of $106.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.7506 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TD. StockNews.com raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. CIBC downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Scotiabank downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.60.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

