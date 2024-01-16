The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Short Interest Down 19.3% in December

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the December 15th total of 3,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $297.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Northcoast Research lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.21.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

SHW opened at $302.51 on Tuesday. Sherwin-Williams has a 12-month low of $205.43 and a 12-month high of $314.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.13. The company has a market capitalization of $77.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.43. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.92% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,881.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Sherwin-Williams news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,752.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHW. FMR LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 65.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,427,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,384,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,102 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $498,336,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,229,386,000 after buying an additional 1,747,586 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 154.8% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,414,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $375,530,000 after buying an additional 859,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 263.7% in the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 921,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $235,098,000 after buying an additional 668,305 shares in the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

