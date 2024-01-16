The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Stock Position Lifted by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 49.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter worth $35,000. 75.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of KHC traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,954,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,292,180. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $30.68 and a 52 week high of $42.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.68.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KHC shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $463,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $463,330.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $4,999,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 992,049 shares in the company, valued at $37,717,702.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

