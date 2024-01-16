The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Short Interest Update

The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 109,300 shares, a decline of 27.4% from the December 15th total of 150,500 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

Get First of Long Island alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on First of Long Island

First of Long Island Stock Down 0.4 %

FLIC traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $12.48. The company had a trading volume of 85,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,073. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.29. First of Long Island has a 12-month low of $8.79 and a 12-month high of $18.83.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. First of Long Island had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $23.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.00 million. Analysts predict that First of Long Island will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First of Long Island Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. First of Long Island’s payout ratio is 62.69%.

Insider Transactions at First of Long Island

In other news, EVP Christopher J. Hilton acquired 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.11 per share, with a total value of $183,315.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,032.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First of Long Island during the second quarter worth $8,053,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 107.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 396,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 205,741 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 9.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,151,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,546,000 after purchasing an additional 98,650 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 7.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,095,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,888,000 after purchasing an additional 73,278 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in First of Long Island by 145.7% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 103,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 61,128 shares during the last quarter. 52.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First of Long Island

(Get Free Report)

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, holiday club, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.