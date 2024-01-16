The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 82.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up about 0.6% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.7 %

KO stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.99. The stock had a trading volume of 7,347,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,287,387. The firm has a market cap of $259.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $51.55 and a 12-month high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.90%.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $5,259,400.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,291,503.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $3,002,091.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $5,259,400.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,291,503.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,286 shares of company stock worth $14,849,033 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

