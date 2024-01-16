The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 56,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 4.1% during the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 7.6% during the third quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,204,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,416,000 after buying an additional 739,642 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,046,653.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,046,653.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $5,259,400.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,291,503.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,286 shares of company stock valued at $14,849,033 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.99. 5,236,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,064,665. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $64.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.54. The company has a market cap of $259.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.57.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.90%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KO shares. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

