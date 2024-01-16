The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Stake Lowered by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC cut its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Allstate during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 2,073.3% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,105.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,105.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,426.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $141.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.25.

Allstate Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $151.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $100.57 and a 1-year high of $152.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.00.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.56) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is -44.89%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

