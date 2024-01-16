Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,465 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.5% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 211,295 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $55,311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares during the period. Pachira Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 10.4% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 76,219 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $19,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares during the period. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $1,314,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.24.

Tesla Trading Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $218.89 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.58. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.60 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $695.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.38, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,722 shares of company stock worth $4,510,618. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.