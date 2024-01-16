Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Position Increased by Manhattan West Asset Management LLC

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 73.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,078 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% in the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA stock traded up $2.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $221.56. The stock had a trading volume of 47,194,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,292,844. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.31 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,935,038.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,347,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,510,618 over the last ninety days. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.24.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

