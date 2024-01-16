Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Sells 71 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 1.9% during the second quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in McDonald’s by 8.2% during the second quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 460 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 0.5% during the second quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 7,685 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 0.4% during the second quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,525 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% during the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen raised their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,446,519.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,557 shares of company stock worth $3,745,656. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $2.38 on Tuesday, hitting $291.09. 2,857,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,967,718. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $299.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.20. The company has a market cap of $211.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.