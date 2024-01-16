Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Sells 56 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. TD Cowen lowered Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lowered Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Hershey in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.95.

Hershey Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE HSY traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $191.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,616,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,065. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $188.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.80. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $178.82 and a 52-week high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.192 dividend. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total transaction of $289,065.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,323,971.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $847,995. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

